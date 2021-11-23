City of Amarillo sets schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced the schedule for the week of Thanksgiving.

City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 26.

The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report cards will not be available Thursday and Friday, and the hospitalization report will not be available Friday.

Vaccination clinics will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The COA Solid Waste Department will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. For residential service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Friday routes will be on a normal schedule.

For commercial service, all scheduled routes will be on Friday. For poly-cart collections, Thursday routes will be serviced Wednesday and Friday routes will be on a normal schedule.

Brush sites and the landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and have regular hours on Friday and Saturday.

Amarillo City Transit will be closed Thanksgiving Day and operate a Saturday schedule on Friday.

All Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

