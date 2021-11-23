Bushland senior Millie Maupin named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a two-time UIL 3A volleyball State Champion. Meet Bushland’s Millie Maupin.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” said Maupin. “I love that I can just look to the back row and just know that anyone who is back there will give me a good pass, and I then I know anyone of my hitters I can just set it. If I can give them a good set they’re going to put it down.”

Bushland senior setter Millie Maupin secured back-to-back UIL 3A State Championships by helping the Lady Falcons defeat Gunter 3-1. Maupin enjoyed this season playing with a fun, talented team.

“She brings composure,” said Jaycee Adams, Bushland senior libero. “She does not let little things freak her out. Millie is Millie the whole time and if something is off or she’s having a bad day she’s going to pull it together.”

The three-year varsity athlete advanced to the State Tournament all three seasons, recording one more trip and title than her sister Wylee.

“Our family has been surrounded by volleyball our whole lives, me and my sister’s lives,” said Maupin. “I got to watch my sister win whenever I was in middle school still. Then she got to watch me win this year and last year. It’s just amazing and I just feel so loved by her and just want to make her proud.”

“Now she gets Thanksgiving, you can wear two medals to the table instead of just one,” said Jason Culpepper, Bushland volleyball head coach.

Maupin balances volleyball with school. She holds a 4.27 GPA and participates in Student Council, National Honor Society and FCCLA. In college, she plans on studying to become a nurse. She credits her work ethic to Bushland.

“I have met wonderful people here, especially my coaches and my teachers and just inspiring teammates that I’ve met. Just being a part of something that’s bigger than myself has really inspired me,” said Maupin.

