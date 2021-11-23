Go Local
BSA celebrating National Diabetes Month by offering free classes to community

National Diabetes Month: Free Weekly Diabetes Classes and Lunch at BSA
National Diabetes Month: Free Weekly Diabetes Classes and Lunch at BSA(BSA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA is helping raise awareness for diabetes symptoms, risk factors and management during National Diabetes Month with a free education course for the community.

Those living with diabetes or at high-risk for developing diabetes is invited to join the class.

Classes are every Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the large conference room at BSA Outpatient Therapy Services located at 5111 Canyon Drive in Amarillo.

“This education is extremely important in reducing the risk of hospital admission for diabetes-related health issues, such as heart disease, infection and damage to the eyes, kidneys or nerves,” Stephanie Collins, BSA Registered Dietitian stated. “The goal of this course is to help participants improve their overall well-being.”

Throughout the seven-week course, participants will receive education on the following topics: exercise, nutrition, skin care, blood sugar monitoring, medication safety and overall management of diabetes.

A free lunch is provided for all attendees.

During each class, masking and social distancing will be required.

To register, click here.

