Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Biden administration tries to drive down gas prices

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Concerns over rising gas prices are now demanding some action.

Tuesday, the Biden Administration announced a plan to help drive down how much people are paying at the pump by authorizing use of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s petroleum reserve.

The U.S. consumed about 21 million barrels of oil a day in September, so this release would be used up in less than three days at that rate.

Democrats on Capitol Hill praised the move to ease the financial burden on middle class families.

We saw critical statements from Republicans like Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) even publicly opposed this move.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau asked Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm about the criticism.

Granholm said, “The president’s policies have nothing to do with gas prices. As you see today, it is solely oil on a global market. Countries all around the world are seeing the same phenomenon, which is why a number of countries that have also strategic petroleum reserves are going to release some of their supply as well to bring down prices. So those arguments are simply not true.”

Granholm said fuel from the reserve will begin moving into the marketplace in the next few weeks. She said it’s not exactly known how far prices at the pump will fall by Christmas.

The United Kingdom, India, China, South Korea, and Japan have all also agreed to release parts of their own petroleum reserves to try and bring prices down globally.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Armed Robbery Suspect
Amarillo police looking for suspect in armed robbery of convenience store
Amarillo police are investigating a late night homicide in north Amarillo
Benny Woodard Jr., facing drug charges after traffic stop in Oldham County (Source: Randall...
Man arrested after DPS trooper reports finding fentanyl during I-40 traffic stop
Structure fire in Channing Texas
Family ‘loses everything’ in Channing house fire

Latest News

In Amarillo today, a local group demonstrated against the federal vaccine mandate.
‘We just do not approve of the mandates and federal government overreach’: Amarillo group protests against vaccine mandate
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo physicians say seniors on medicare may be at risk of losing medical services
Potter County was made aware this morning of a text message that went out to a widespread...
‘Potter County did not send this text message’: Potter County address partisan message sent out to widespread audience
One of the most notable items voted on in today’s election was the proposed property tax...
City of Amarillo unofficial result show Proposition A has failed
live
VIDEO: Sydnee Batzlaff, election coverage on property tax increase