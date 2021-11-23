Amarillo Public Library provides more downloadable books through E-Read Texas program due to more demand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During the pandemic the Amarillo Public Library saw an uptick in demand for online books.

With this in mind the library now qualifies to join the E-Read Texas program to offer more of what they say readers want - e-book options.

The program is run by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

It offers more than 10,000 e-books and audio books for anyone to access through the “SimplyE” app.

Library staff say that population size was a big factor in being apart of the program.

“It was created in 2019, to serve libraries that serve populations less of than 100,000,” said Amanda Barrera, director of library services at the Amarillo Public Library.

However, recent changes within the commission allowed Amarillo to qualify.

Barrera believes it’s from the commission getting additional funding.

“In our case, I believe the threshold was you had to be spending below a certain amount on e-material’s, and we weren’t spending as much as other libraries that are much bigger than we are,” said Barrera.

The Amarillo Public Library previously had 7,000 e-books and audio books in the already existing 3M Cloud Library app.

Now the SimplyE app combines books from the cloud app to make books easier to access.

Amarillo library staff members says this program was needed to help people who have changed their reading habits during the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic increased interest in downloadable books, and a lot of people have learned that they really like the immediacy of being able to get a book right away,” said Stacy Clopton, pr coordinator for the Amarillo Public Library.

The SimplyE app can be used on your computer by going to their website.

Clopton recommends everyone to download the app on your phone or tablet.

