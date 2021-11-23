Amarillo police looking for suspect in armed robbery of convenience store

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Sunday.

Officers were called to an armed robbery just before midnight at a convenience store near Bell Street and I-27.

The suspect grabbed a drink, went to the front counter and pulled out a pistol demanding money from the register.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

He is described as a young male wearing a blue “Colorado” hoodie, tan cap, blue jeans and had a silver chain hanging from the right side of his pants.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Those with information on the suspect’s identify are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tips leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week - Aggravated Robbery - 11/23/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.