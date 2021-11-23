Amarillo High senior OL Erik Gray commits to Texas Tech football

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High now has two offensive linemen committed to Texas Tech University. Three-star senior Erik Gray made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday that he’d join the Red Raiders.

The 6′2″ lineman wrote on Twitter, ‘Respect my decision, guns up.’ Gray joins Amarillo High teammate, junior Kaden Carr, as one of the early commits under Texas Tech’s new head coach Joey McGuire.

Last season, Gray earned first team all-district honors as an offensive lineman, and was also named the panhandle’s defensive player of the year at tackle.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.