2 men arrested after finding drugs and 1 stolen weapon in home at downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrest two suspects after finding drugs and a stolen weapon in a home near south Buchanan Street.

According to officials, earlier this month, the Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit received information regarding some drug activity at a home near south Buchanan Street.

During the investigation, Amarillo police discovered that methamphetamine and marijuana were being sold from this home.

On November 23, the Amarillo police got a search warrant for the home and found approximately 209 grams of Methamphetamine, 87 grams of promethazine codeine syrup, several pounds of marijuana, and two loaded firearms.

According to the release, one of the firearms was reported stolen out of Dallas.

Investigator’s also located approximately $18,000.

36-year-old Rocky Daniel Flick, and 26-year-old Gabriel Ricardo Martinez, were booked into the Potter County Detention Center on drug and weapons charges.

