Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Woman who survived double lung transplant after COVID plans 40 vaccine clinics

By Katie Crowther
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) – A woman who overcame COVID-19 is dedicating her time to helping Latin communities get vaccinated against the virus.

Her mission is based on her firsthand struggle with the virus.

“I thank God every day for being alive, and for giving me one more day to do something positive,” Carmen Lerma said. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing I do. I give thanks and I say, ‘Give me the strength. I have a lot to do today; you tell me how far I can go and I take it.’”

A long-time community advocate, Lerma’s real mission is trying to get more of Milwaukee’s Latino population vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I am Latina, and being Latina I understand that sometimes we’re hesitant to do certain things for certain reasons,” she said.

It’s been a little over a year since Lerma survived a double lung transplant after her battle with COVID-19 did irreversible damage to her lungs.

She’s still practicing how to do normal things like cough and yawn.

“The only thing that I notice different is my chest and my lung areas are tighter, so whenever I sneeze or I breathe, I can feel them expand. What it’s meant to do is to protect you enough for you not to go through what I went through,” Lerma explained.

She’s returned to working for United Migrant Opportunity Services part-time, mostly from home, but it’s not easy. She gets blood drawn every week and takes 52 pills a day to help keep her body from rejecting her new lungs.

Lerma’s battle with COVID also prompted other conditions like hair loss, diabetes and a thyroid disorder.

Just last month, she needed emergency surgery for a stomach complication.

“They told me I got so sick so quick, I don’t remember anything until I woke up,” Lerma said.

A passion to live fuels her, but the trauma she’s been through has prompted insomnia and anxiety.

Lerma’s supposed to wear a breathing machine every night but can’t get herself to put it on because it brings back memories of everything she went through.

Lerma is working with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to set up nearly 40 vaccination clinics.

Vaccination rates among Wisconsin’s Latin community is lagging behind other groups.

Copyright 2021 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Source: Amarillo Fire Dept.
One person dead in late night house fire
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Amarillo police are investigating a late night homicide in north Amarillo

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
Women’s Circle
Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation awards $45,000 to Amarillo organizations
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
How COVID shots for kids help prevent dangerous new variants
Amarillo Area Foundation
Texas Tech approves 5 acres of land from Amarillo Area Foundation
FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, after landing, as an...
American, JetBlue ask court to toss US lawsuit against deal