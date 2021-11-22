‘We see the need for people to want to help out’: Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provide gifts to children in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army has recently kicked off its annual Angel Tree campaign, gifting children in need.

The say more than 100,000 children across Texas will experience the joy of opening gifts on Christmas morning all from the help of the community and The Salvation Army.

With all 2020 brought us, they say more families are in need more than ever of extra support and assistance during the holidays, which is where the Angel Tree program comes in to help.

“It’s a prevalent every year, but this year especially we see the need for people to want to help out and actually people that need the help for this Christmas,” said Quintin Marquez, Public Relations Manager, The Salvation Army of Amarillo.

The Angel Tree program helps provide toys and clothing to children in need, whose families may be struggling to afford Christmas gifts.

The trees are located at Westgate Mall and all Walmart Supercenters, where each tree is decorated with paper angels.

“Each Angel represent a child part of a low-income family that has wants, has needs and is looking for a great Christmas, so that’s where the community of Amarillo comes in handy and helps them out this year,” said Marquez.

Once you adopt an angel, you pick out gifts based off the card and then in December the gifts will distributed to the child.

The Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers to help them throughout November and December to manage the tree locations and sort and distribute the presents.

Without volunteers, they say the efforts would not be possible.

“The Salvation Army of Amarillo appreciates everything the Amarillo community does we can’t do what we do without your help, so it’s great to see the community members come out and support us and every which way they can,” said Marquez.

One volunteer says volunteering with the program has been a ‘blessing’.

“It’s always good to see people come and sign up and be interested in the kids that are in need and so it’s a great blessing to me that’s why I look forward to in November and December is to come volunteer,” said Ann Moss, volunteer.

For more information about adopting an Angel, you can visit any of the Angel Tree locations or visit the Salvation Army of Amarillo at 400 S Harrison St.

You can also contact them at (806) 373-6631.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.