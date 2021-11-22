United Way requesting space heaters for the upcoming cold winter months

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way and 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle are requesting donations of space heaters to make sure families are warm for the upcoming cold months.

Heaters can be dropped off at the 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle office, inside the Salvation Army Chapel on Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until February 28, 2022.

All donations will directly benefit at-risk individuals or families, such as elderly, disabled, and children under 2 years old within our community, who lack access to the appropriate items or means to stay warm during the harsh Panhandle winter.

Contact Sofia Herrera at sofia@unitedwayama.org for more information.

