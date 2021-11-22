Thanksgiving Week Forecast

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are going to start off the work week on a nice note today with mild high temperatures into the mid-to-upper 60s with lots of sunshine and light winds from the SW at 5-15mph. Tomorrow, our winds will increase from the SW at 20-30mph with gusts over 40. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday afternoon, a strong cold front will be pushing in bringing much cooler air for Thanksgiving. Skies will become overcast as the cold front moves in along with gusty winds from the N at 20-30mph. There is also a very small chance (10-20%) that precipitation will fall Wednesday night. A few showers possibly mixing with snow will be possible. Even if any precipitation does occur, no accumulation is expected. Thanksgiving will be cool with highs in the 40s and low 50s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We’ll end off the work week on a mild note with highs back into the 60s for Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.