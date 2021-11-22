Go Local
Texas Tech approves 5 acres of land from Amarillo Area Foundation

Amarillo Area Foundation
Amarillo Area Foundation(Amarillo Area Foundation)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents approved the donation of five acres of land from Amarillo Area Foundation to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

The value of the land is $1.25 million and is located west of the current TTUHSC campus.

“As our community grows, we want to continue our efforts, as well, to better serve the health care needs in this region,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “Our community partners such as Amarillo Area Foundation are key to making that happen and realizing our vision to transform health care through innovation and collaboration.”

