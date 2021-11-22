Salvation Army starts 2021 Red Kettle Campaign Tuesday
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army is partnering with United Supermarkets to launch their annual Red Kettle Campaign for the 2021 holiday season.
The kickoff event takes place at 2:00 at the United Supermarkets on Soncy today.
Each year, the Red Kettle Campaign is one of the largest fundraisers for the Salvation Army in Amarillo.
Funds support a number of programs and services, such as providing food and shelter for those in need.
