Man arrested after DPS trooper reports finding fentanyl during I-40 traffic stop

Benny Woodard Jr., facing drug charges after traffic stop in Oldham County (Source: Randall...
Benny Woodard Jr., facing drug charges after traffic stop in Oldham County (Source: Randall County Jail)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person is facing federal charges after a DPS trooper reports finding fentanyl during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

Around 5:45 p.m. on November 17, a DPS trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation on I-40 in Oldham County, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint says the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car and asked the driver, identified as Benny Ray Woodard Jr., if there was any marihuana or other illegal narcotics inside the car.

The complaint says Woodard told the trooper he had marijuana and nothing else.

When the trooper began searching the car, Woodard told him there was fentanyl pills in the bag in the front seat.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth nearly $600,000.

During an interview, the complaint says he told authorities he was going to be paid $3,000 once he delivered the fentanyl to Pennsylvania.

He was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

