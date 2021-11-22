‘Living While Black’ series wins Regional Emmy Awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Emmy Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has recognized Panhandle PBS producers with Regional Emmy® Awards for their work on the station’s series, “Living While Black.”

“Living While Black” originally aired in March and April 2021 on Panhandle PBS as a part of the station’s local newsmagazine show, “The Handle.”

Series Director Hilary Hulsey and Producers Karen Welch, Nolyn Hill and Brian Frank each garnered the Regional Emmy® Award in the Best Documentary — Topical category.

The Lone Star Emmy Chapter announced the awards during a virtual ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 20.

