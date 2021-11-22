Go Local
Help save a life this holiday season by donating blood at the Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can help save a life this holiday season by donating blood at the Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza.

The blood drive will take place on Tuesday, November 23 from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

All donors will receive a choice of a winter t-shirt, a free Cinergy movie pass, a gallon of Plains Dairy milk, a Field’s Pecan Pie and a chocolate bar that could have golden ticket worth $250.

There will also be drawings for $75 United Supermarket gift cards.

Thanksgiving blood drive 2021
Thanksgiving blood drive 2021(Coffee Memorial Blood Center)

