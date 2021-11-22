Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation awards $45,000 to Amarillo organizations
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle has awarded seven grants totaling $45,000 to local organizations that impact women’s health and well-being.
The awards are granted to:
- Amarillo Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta
- Downtown Women’s Center
- Family Care Foundation
- Guyon Saunders Resource Center
- Hope Choice
- Sharing Hope Ministry
The Women’s Circle merges time, talent and resources among women who share a common interest in healthcare.
The mission of the Circle is to support projects that improve the health and well-being of women.
With the money raised through membership dues and corporate sponsorships, members take a hands-on approach that directly impacts the quality of women’s healthcare by distributing funds through a yearly grant awards process.
