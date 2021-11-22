Go Local
Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation awards $45,000 to Amarillo organizations

Women’s Circle
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle has awarded seven grants totaling $45,000 to local organizations that impact women’s health and well-being.

The awards are granted to:

  • Amarillo Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta
  • Downtown Women’s Center
  • Family Care Foundation
  • Guyon Saunders Resource Center
  • Hope Choice
  • Sharing Hope Ministry

The Women’s Circle merges time, talent and resources among women who share a common interest in healthcare.

The mission of the Circle is to support projects that improve the health and well-being of women.

With the money raised through membership dues and corporate sponsorships, members take a hands-on approach that directly impacts the quality of women’s healthcare by distributing funds through a yearly grant awards process.

