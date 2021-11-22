Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation awards $45,000 to Amarillo organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle has awarded seven grants totaling $45,000 to local organizations that impact women’s health and well-being.

The awards are granted to:

Amarillo Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta

Downtown Women’s Center

Family Care Foundation

Guyon Saunders Resource Center

Hope Choice

Sharing Hope Ministry

The Women’s Circle merges time, talent and resources among women who share a common interest in healthcare.

The mission of the Circle is to support projects that improve the health and well-being of women.

With the money raised through membership dues and corporate sponsorships, members take a hands-on approach that directly impacts the quality of women’s healthcare by distributing funds through a yearly grant awards process.

