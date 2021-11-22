Family ‘loses everything’ in Channing house fire
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHANNING, Texas (KFDA) - A Channing family has lost their home after a structure fire near 5th Street.
According to officials, at around 12:30 p.m. crews responded to a structure fire near 5th Street.
The home was fully engulfed in flames as crews arrived on scene.
The owners of the home were at work during the time and are not injured.
Officials ask for prayers to the family who has lost their home.
