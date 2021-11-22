Go Local
Family ‘loses everything’ in Channing house fire

Structure fire in Channing Texas
Structure fire in Channing Texas(HCSO)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHANNING, Texas (KFDA) - A Channing family has lost their home after a structure fire near 5th Street.

According to officials, at around 12:30 p.m. crews responded to a structure fire near 5th Street.

The home was fully engulfed in flames as crews arrived on scene.

The owners of the home were at work during the time and are not injured.

Officials ask for prayers to the family who has lost their home.

Posted by Hartley County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

