Doppler Dave’s Outlook

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST
This week will get off to a nice start weather wise with less wind tomorrow and highs in the upper 60s. By Tuesday, however, strong winds will return as a strong low pressure system passes to our north. This will crank up a dry west wind and temperatures will rise into the 70s. A cooler north wind on Wednesday will bring temps back down into the 50s. Overall, though, it looks like good travel conditions on Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day will likely be the coolest of the week with highs only in the upper 40s.

