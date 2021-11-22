Doppler Dave Looks Ahead

This week is off to a great start today, but we are about to encounter another windy period. A strong low pressure system will crank up winds from the west tomorrow that will likely gust over 40mph. It will be a warm wind with highs in the 70s, but the wind and dry air combination will create some elevated fore danger. After a brief lull, the wind will swing from the north by late Wednesday. Holiday travel should not be affected much, but cooler air will settle in and be the coolest on Thanksgiving Day as highs only reach 49. A warming trend will quickly resume starting Friday.