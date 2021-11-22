Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Looks Ahead

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week is off to a great start today, but we are about to encounter another windy period. A strong low pressure system will crank up winds from the west tomorrow that will likely gust over 40mph. It will be a warm wind with highs in the 70s, but the wind and dry air combination will create some elevated fore danger. After a brief lull, the wind will swing from the north by late Wednesday. Holiday travel should not be affected much, but cooler air will settle in and be the coolest on Thanksgiving Day as highs only reach 49. A warming trend will quickly resume starting Friday.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Amarillo police are investigating a late night homicide in north Amarillo
Source: Amarillo Fire Dept.
One person dead in late night house fire

Latest News

Space heater
United Way requesting space heaters for the upcoming cold winter months
Adrian's Full Wx
Adrian's Full Wx 11-22-21
Do Try This At Home
Do Try This At Home: Make your own rain with shaving cream
Do Try This At Home: Make Your Own Rain
Do Try This At Home: Make Your Own Rain