Annual Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast to be held Tuesday

By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center on Tuesday.

The event begins at 6:30 a.m. with featured speaker Dave Munson sharing his story.

Munson will share about his experience opening a private school in Mexico.

The prayer breakfast has been held on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving for 32 years.

