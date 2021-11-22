Annual Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast to be held Tuesday
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center on Tuesday.
The event begins at 6:30 a.m. with featured speaker Dave Munson sharing his story.
Munson will share about his experience opening a private school in Mexico.
The prayer breakfast has been held on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving for 32 years.
