One person dead in late night house fire

Source: Amarillo Fire Dept.
By KFDA Digital
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person is dead after a late night house fire in the 1200 block of Sycamore.

Amarillo fire crews were dispatched around 11:22 p.m. Saturday night to investigate a smoke smell.

The fire crew was looking for an outdoor fire when they found fire coming from a structure across the alley from the original address.

Firefighters forced the rear door of the residence, started putting water on the seat of the fire and began searching for occupants.

During the search a victim was located with a thermal imaging camera and brought outside where Amarillo Fire and Amarillo Medical Services crews immediately provided emergency medical care for the victim.

The firefighters continued to search the house and declared it all clear of occupants at 11:50 p.m.

The fire was called under control at 11:52 p.m. Crews continued to provide emergency medical care on the occupant removed from the house, however the occupant was declared deceased on scene.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating this incident.

Source: Amarillo Fire Department

