Amarillo police are investigating a late night homicide in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man was found dead Saturday evening from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Around 11:12 p.m., Amarillo police were called to northwest 13th Ave. and north Hughes on a person lying in the roadway.

Emergency personnel located a deceased male facedown in the road. The victim was identified as Dwight Rashad Royal Jr.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468.

Information can also be given anonymously through Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400, online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

Source: Amarillo Police Department

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.