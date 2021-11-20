Tascosa, Dumas, Canadian and Gruver headline Area victories
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Area Round of Texas high school football sends seven teams on to Regionals from Friday night and two Oklahoma teams.
5A:
Centennial vs. Tascosa - 31-24
Canutillo vs. Randall - 27-24
4A:
Dumas vs. Fort Stockton - 31-6
Celina vs. Perryton - 57-7
3A:
Bushland vs. Whitesboro - 41-21
Brock vs. River Road - 54-8
Muleshoe vs. Jim Ned - 49-20
Sonora vs. Canadian - 56-13
2A:
Gruver vs. New Home - 34-12
Wellington vs. McAmey - 36-14
Panhandle vs. Cisco - 69-21
1A:
Follett vs. Anton - 72-48
Valley vs. Spur - 66-54
Klondike vs. Groom - 72-58
Happy vs. Borden County - 61-35
Oklahoma Scores:
Hooker vs. Cashion - 55-6
Balko-Forgan vs. Empire - 52-6
Midway vs. Tyrone - 54-8
Boise City vs. Timberlake - 46-0
