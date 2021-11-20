Tascosa, Dumas, Canadian, and Gruver headline area victories

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Area Round of Texas high school football sends seven teams on to Regionals from Friday night and two Oklahoma teams.

5A:

Centennial vs. Tascosa - 31-24

Canutillo vs. Randall - 27-24

4A:

Dumas vs. Fort Stockton - 31-6

Celina vs. Perryton - 57-7

3A:

Bushland vs. Whitesboro - 41-21

Brock vs. River Road - 54-8

Muleshoe vs. Jim Ned - 49-20

Sonora vs. Canadian - 56-13

2A:

Gruver vs. New Home - 34-12

Wellington vs. McAmey - 36-14

Panhandle vs. Cisco - 69-21

1A:

Follett vs. Anton - 72-48

Valley vs. Spur - 66-54

Klondike vs. Groom - 72-58

Happy vs. Borden County - 61-35

Oklahoma Scores:

Hooker vs. Cashion - 55-6

Balko-Forgan vs. Empire - 52-6

Midway vs. Tyrone - 54-8

Boise City vs. Timberlake - 46-0

