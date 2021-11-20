Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Tascosa, Dumas, Canadian and Gruver headline Area victories

By Larissa Liska and Paige Sachse
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Area Round of Texas high school football sends seven teams on to Regionals from Friday night and two Oklahoma teams.

5A:

Centennial vs. Tascosa - 31-24

Canutillo vs. Randall - 27-24

4A:

Dumas vs. Fort Stockton - 31-6

Celina vs. Perryton - 57-7

3A:

Bushland vs. Whitesboro - 41-21

Brock vs. River Road - 54-8

Muleshoe vs. Jim Ned - 49-20

Sonora vs. Canadian - 56-13

2A:

Sonora vs. Canadian - 56-13

Gruver vs. New Home - 34-12

Wellington vs. McAmey - 36-14

Panhandle vs. Cisco - 69-21

1A:

Follett vs. Anton - 72-48

Valley vs. Spur - 66-54

Klondike vs. Groom - 72-58

Happy vs. Borden County - 61-35

Oklahoma Scores:

Hooker vs. Cashion - 55-6

Balko-Forgan vs. Empire - 52-6

Midway vs. Tyrone - 54-8

Boise City vs. Timberlake - 46-0

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a building fire in downtown Amarillo.
AFD: No one injured in fire at abandoned building in downtown Amarillo
Andrews bus accident
Andrews ISD bus involved in major accident on I-20
UPDATE CANCEL AMBER ALERT
New Mexico 10-year-old has been located in Potter County
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo physicians say seniors on medicare may be at risk of losing medical services

Latest News

KFDA THE WRAP UP
Tascosa, Dumas, Canadian, and Gruver headline area victories
VIDEO: Tascosa, Dumas, Canadian, and Gruver headline area victories
Bushland sweeps Columbus, advancing to second consecutive 3A State Championship game
Bushland sweeps Columbus, advancing to second consecutive 3A State Championship game
The No. 25-ranked West Texas A&M Lady Buffs will enter Friday’s contest on a 10-game winning...
West Texas A&M’s Chandler Vogel tabbed 4-time LSC Libero of the Year