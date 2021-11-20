Go Local
Sunday Cold Front

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After a beautiful Saturday, winds are looking to stay out of the north, and bring a surge of cooler air for Sunday. Before sunrise Sunday, winds will pick up to around 15-20 mph with gusts close to 30 possible with cloudy skies as we start the day. Cloud cover will clear by the afternoon hours as we warm up to only the upper-50s, maybe 60s for the warmest parts of the region with winds dropping off as well. For the first half of next week, temperatures will rise with southwest winds with highs reaching into the 60s & 70s before a sharper cool down with an outside chance of moisture by Thanksgiving Thursday.

