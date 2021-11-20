Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Caprock High School String Quartet performs in Beatles vs Stones musical concert this weekend

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock High School String Quartet has been practicing well over a month to perform in the “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown,” concert.

Amy Durham, Jocelyn Macias, Liberty Srithavoravong and Madeline Rue, are all seniors and juniors at the school.

For some, this is the first time they will be performing with professionals.

“I’ve never done a concert like this, I’ve done like UIL and other stuff, but not with other groups,” said Madeline Rue, quartet member.

However, their orchestra Director volunteered her musicians.

Each one receiving numerous awards/accolades for their solo performances.

“Our high school students are very professional, and very talented, and can perform alongside professional musicians from around the United States,” said Danica Ahedo, string quartet instructor.

Quartet member, Liberty Srithavoravong, says this performance has been something the group has been wanting to do for a long time.

“I was supposed to do it last year, but because of COVID-19 I wasn’t wasn’t able to,” said Srithavoravong. “For me able to do it this year, I was pretty excited.”

“The concert organizers reached out again and said, ‘Hey this is a chance for you to redeem yourselves and be apart of this. Do you still want this opportunity?’ Well of course we still want this opportunity, so yea they were excited to be able to still be apart of this,” said Ahedo.

The quartet will be performing six songs in the concert.

The event starts at 7:30 in the evening at the Amarillo Civic Center and you can purchase tickets at the box office.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a building fire in downtown Amarillo.
AFD: No one injured in fire at abandoned building in downtown Amarillo
UPDATE CANCEL AMBER ALERT
New Mexico 10-year-old has been located in Potter County
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo physicians say seniors on medicare may be at risk of losing medical services
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support

Latest News

Thanksgiving
Amarillo Church Outreach provides free thanksgiving meals to over 100 people in need
Andrews bus accident
Andrews ISD bus involved in major accident on I-20
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Governor Abbott reappoints Amarillo Perry Gilmore to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council
Suspect arrested after Roberts County manhunt