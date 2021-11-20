Caprock High School String Quartet performs in Beatles vs Stones musical concert this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock High School String Quartet has been practicing well over a month to perform in the “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown,” concert.

Amy Durham, Jocelyn Macias, Liberty Srithavoravong and Madeline Rue, are all seniors and juniors at the school.

For some, this is the first time they will be performing with professionals.

“I’ve never done a concert like this, I’ve done like UIL and other stuff, but not with other groups,” said Madeline Rue, quartet member.

However, their orchestra Director volunteered her musicians.

Each one receiving numerous awards/accolades for their solo performances.

“Our high school students are very professional, and very talented, and can perform alongside professional musicians from around the United States,” said Danica Ahedo, string quartet instructor.

Quartet member, Liberty Srithavoravong, says this performance has been something the group has been wanting to do for a long time.

“I was supposed to do it last year, but because of COVID-19 I wasn’t wasn’t able to,” said Srithavoravong. “For me able to do it this year, I was pretty excited.”

“The concert organizers reached out again and said, ‘Hey this is a chance for you to redeem yourselves and be apart of this. Do you still want this opportunity?’ Well of course we still want this opportunity, so yea they were excited to be able to still be apart of this,” said Ahedo.

The quartet will be performing six songs in the concert.

The event starts at 7:30 in the evening at the Amarillo Civic Center and you can purchase tickets at the box office.

