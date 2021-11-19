West Texas A&M’s Chandler Vogel tabbed 4-time LSC Libero of the Year

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs volleyball team claimed six All-Conference honors at the postseason awards Championship banquet before the Lone Star Conference Tournament, but one honor was extra special. Hereford High alum Chandler Vogel was named the LSC Libero of the Year for the fourth consecutive season.

The senior became the first player in league history to win any individual award all four years. Vogel has played in 489 matches so far, and has tallied 2, 531 digs at WT, making her the program’s all-time career digs leader. Now she’ll go down as one of the best liberoes to ever play in the conference.

”Being Libero of the Year is something really special to me. One because there are a ton of good liberoes in our conference, so it’s really competitive,” said Vogel. “Two because I can accredit this award all to my team because we have some of the best blockers in the conference and they make my job really easy.”

Later in the week, 4-seed WT won the LSC Quarterfinal over 12-seed Oklahoma Christian in three sets. The Lady Buffs will play the Semifinal on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

