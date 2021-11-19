Weekend Outlook

After a windy Friday, temperatures will continue to warm throughout Saturday, with slightly breezy conditions. Tonight, expect lows to only drop into the low 40s/upper 30s as breezy conditions will keep us from cooling too much. Then highs for Saturday will rise into the low 70s with mostly sunny conditions. Looking ahead to Sunday, a morning cold front will be dropping highs down into the upper-50s, however we’ll stay mostly dry. One thing worth paying attention to is the potential for rain and/or wintry mix around the Thanksgiving holiday. Confidence is low right now, but it’s worth keeping a close eye on!