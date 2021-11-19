Weekend Outlook: Brief Warm Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday afternoon will see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty from the SW at 20-30mph with gusts over 40mph at times. The winds should begin backing off this evening. Overnight we’ll see lows in the 30s and low 40s. Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with warm high temps in the 70s. Winds will be from the W at 10-15mph. Saturday afternoon, a cold front will push in switching our wind direction to a northerly wind ushering in cooler air for Sunday. Highs Sunday will be cooler into the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies and winds from the N at 5-15mph.

Next week we are watching another cold front coming Wednesday afternoon that’ll bring much cooler temperatures just in time for Thanksgiving, along with a slight chance of precipitation... You’ll want to stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.