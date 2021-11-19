Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Weekend Outlook: Brief Warm Up

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday afternoon will see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty from the SW at 20-30mph with gusts over 40mph at times. The winds should begin backing off this evening. Overnight we’ll see lows in the 30s and low 40s. Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with warm high temps in the 70s. Winds will be from the W at 10-15mph. Saturday afternoon, a cold front will push in switching our wind direction to a northerly wind ushering in cooler air for Sunday. Highs Sunday will be cooler into the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies and winds from the N at 5-15mph.

Next week we are watching another cold front coming Wednesday afternoon that’ll bring much cooler temperatures just in time for Thanksgiving, along with a slight chance of precipitation... You’ll want to stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE CANCEL AMBER ALERT
New Mexico 10-year-old has been located in Potter County
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo physicians say seniors on medicare may be at risk of losing medical services
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
Fire graphic
2 mobile homes destroyed by fire near Highway 136 and Hastings

Latest News

Weather Outlook with Shelden 11/18
Weather Outlook with Shelden 11/18
Shelden Web Graphic
Warming up, temporarily
Highs for this afternoon
Thursday’s Forecast: Very Cold AM, Sunny & Cool PM
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave