Stratford wins and Clarendon falls, the Elks score a date with Wink

The Elks defeat Seagraves 48-3, advancing to the 2A DII Regional Round
By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Area Round of high school football playoffs kicked off Thursday night for 2A Division II’s Clarendon Broncos and Stratford Elks. Clarendon lost to Wink 64-26 and Stratford topped Seagraves 48-3.

”We had some mistakes in the first half that really killed us and killed any momentum that we were getting, and that came with some penalties,” said Matt Lovorn, Stratford football head coach. “Seagraves does a good job of running the football and they were able to actually just control the clock and make enough plays to just keep the ball out of our offensive hands. Went in 7-3 at halftime, but the kids came out and they were ready to go second half.”

Up next Stratford will face Wink in the Regional Round of playoffs.

