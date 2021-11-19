Go Local
Suspect arrested after Roberts County manhunt

(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROBERTS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested after a manhunt in Roberts County Thursday.

The Robert’s County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified at 1:45 p.m. about a suspicious person, and the person was later found by officials in possession of illegal substances.

After officials made contact with the man, he ran.

Through the combined efforts of RCSO, Texas DPS. Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, TDCJ Jordan Unit search dogs and personnel, the suspect was found about 6:30 p.m. and arrested.

