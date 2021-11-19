‘Hunger doesn’t take the holidays off’: 15,000 snack paks to go out to Amarillo ISD schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to make sure no kid goes hungry over the Thanksgiving break, Snack Pak 4 Kids is distributing 15,000 snack paks to Amarillo ISD schools for children in need.

“Hunger doesn’t take the holidays off, so we recognize that, so for the last two and a half to three weeks, we’ve been preparing for Thanksgiving, so there’s been a monumental effort here,” said Dyron Howell, executive director, Snack Pak 4 Kids.

The efforts have ranged from donations to volunteers.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles and the Amarillo Wranglers are just two groups who have come in to help pack boxes and aide in the Snack Pak effort to make sure kids have food during the break.

One Amarillo principal says right now, their students are provided with a free breakfast and lunch, which makes Snack Pak so important by stepping in to fill the void when students are left out for break and without those free meals.

“When the kids come to school they’ll see it’s in their lockers ready to go and they don’t have to worry am I going to have something to eat over the break? And maybe mom or dad are in between jobs? Maybe mom or dad don’t necessarily have money to pick up those extra meals that they’re missing because they’re going to not be at school,” said Terri Huseman, principal, Will Rogers Elementary School.

Snack Pak has now been giving out paks for 88 consecutive weeks since the pandemic, they say consistency is one of the most important things for the children they serve.

“They’re thinking I’m out for a few more days what’s going to happen? Well we’re there,” said Howell.

Howell says although many places are being impacted by the supply chain they made sure to do a lot behind the scenes, planning ahead to make sure kids are fed.

“Our kids don’t care about supply chain, they don’t care about disruption, all they know is are y’all going to be there?,” said Howell.

He says the community has really stepped up by making all of this possible.

These efforts are not just happening in Amarillo.

49 other communities in the Texas Panhandle are also working to make sure no child goes unfed during break.

