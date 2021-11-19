Go Local
Governor Abbott reappoints Amarillo Perry Gilmore to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Abbott on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 ordered lawmakers back to work in July, raising expectations of another attempt to pass new voting restrictions after Democrats blocked the GOP's first try with a dramatic late-night walkout in May.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Perry Gilmore, Ph.D. and Carlo Hernandez to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council for terms set to expire September 1, 2025.

Executive Director of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Foundation, Perry Gilmore, Ph.D. is from Amarillo and is a reserve deputy sheriff with the Randall County Sheriff’s Department with 43 years of law enforcement experience.

He is secretary of Amarillo South Rotary and a member of the Texas Association for Investigative Hypnosis Board of Directors and Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance.

Gilmore received a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement from Sam Houston State University, a Master of Arts and a Masters of Business Administration from West Texas State University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology from Northcentral University.

Carlo Hernandez of Brownsville is the Founder and Owner of AC-I Service A/C & Heating and CGH Property Investment.

This council advises the Governor on crime stoppers programs in Texas and certifies local crime stoppers programs in order for them to receive payments of rewards or payments of probation fees.

