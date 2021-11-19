GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave with Newschannel 10 member helps Afghan refugees feel more welcome

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sometimes the best way to make someone feel welcome is to appeal to comforts and activities that they miss from their homeland.

One young lady from Newschannel 10 is doing just that.

Soccer is simply a fun past time and for people all over the world. When Bailie Myers heard about the influx of refugees to our area she had an idea.

“I heard a story about our first Afghan refugee in Amarillo, and he loves soccer and he got here with nothing and a donor provided a soccer ball for him and a pair of cleats, so I was really inspired to hear about someone donating a soccer ball and decided you know what, this is a very international sport. Lot’s of them like soccer balls, so why don’t we see how many we can get?” said Bailie.

For Bailie it is all about welcoming people to our area by offering an activity refugees know from their homes.

“These people are our neighbors now, so the soccer balls are just kind of a great way to introduce them to us and to show them how we care for people. I think there’s about eight balls here. There’s some in the background thanks to donors at Newschannel 10, friends and family. We were able to get some brand new balls in various sizes,” said Bailie.

It did not take long for her project to really take off.

“I reached out to Kids Inc. Jimmy Lackey at Kids Inc. and said ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing. Could you help us get a whole lot more?’ and they were so quick to respond and say absolutely!” said Bailie.

“It’s always been our motto to try and get every kid that wants to play give them a chance to play or ability to play. When you mentioned this having the refugees coming in and needing soccer balls, we saw the perfect opportunity to give you some of our startup balls might as well or give you new balls that we had extra of,” said Todd Thompson, Kid’s Inc.

Bailie’s efforts have been magnified with an unexpected clothing donation.

As we often see with someone like Bailie that makes an effort to bless others, the blessings just start to multiply.

“Why don’t we let you have our year end stock and some stock that we have in place and let you give these to those refugees that are coming to town? We’re happy to do that!” said Jimmy Lackey, Kid’s Inc.

Catholic Charities sees the positive influence that clothing and soccer balls have on refugees.

“It’s an example that they have a community behind them while they’re going through what they’re going through. Simply put, these soccer balls will bring some joy to that situation,” said Samantha Moreno, Director of Refugee Resettlement, Catholic Charities.

This has been Bailie’s goal all along.

“I am happy that we can provide soccer balls, cleats, pumps to every refugee that wants one and potentially get them even more involved in soccer leagues in Amarillo,” said Bailie.

Of course, refugees need shelter and food and clothing, but with soccer balls, they’re also able to have fun and bond together in ways that they did back in their homeland and really be part of a new community.

