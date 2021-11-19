Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Don Harrington Discovery Center hosting ‘Wildlife Friendsgiving’ this weekend

KFDA News At Six
KFDA News At Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend families can go to the Don Harrington Discovery Center for a “Wildlife Friendsgiving”.

They’re partnering with the Wildwest Wildlife Rehabilitation Center so people can meet Peanut the prairie dog, Ophelia the virginia opossum, and Stinky the skunk in a hands on-setting.

Both groups say they wanted to have it this weekend to provide a different memory for families this Thanksgiving season.

“It’s something that a lot of kids may have never experienced or won’t get the chance to experience in the future for Thanksgiving,” said Adyson Brady, marketing director for the Don Harrington Discovery Center. “A lot of times you don’t think about special programming, special things for thanksgiving, but we did, so, it would create a special memory in kids for years to come.”

Families will break into teams to make a special meal for their assigned animal.

They’ll get to pick from a buffet of items not knowing what the animals enjoy eating but staff will provide hints to help out.

“Most people have never pet a skunk before, or an opossum or seen them up close and you just can’t love what you don’t know,” said Stephanie Diaz, Executive Director of the Wildwest Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. “So, by meeting these animals and seeing their purpose in the wild, it just changes opinions and makes people love and respect them more.”

On Sunday the discovery center will share have more activities and fun informational events.

You can find sign-up information here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA News at Six
Amarillo physicians say seniors on medicare may be at risk of losing medical services
File graphic of an ambulance.
11-year-old girl dead after crash in Quay County
The Canyon ISD board unanimously approved a name and mascot change for Westover Park Junior...
‘From Warriors to Wolves’: Canyon ISD school gets new name and mascot
Christopher Michael Duffy
Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony bond surrender for aggravated assault
Fire graphic
2 mobile homes destroyed by fire near Highway 136 and Hastings

Latest News

Jessica Roxanna Wheeler
Woman sentenced to federal prison for distribution of child pornography
Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee sentenced for embezzling $450,000
Christmas
‘Candy Cane Lane’ event in Dumas to feature Santa, vendors and more
KFDA
VIDEO: ‘Candy Cane Lane’ event in Dumas to feature Santa, vendors and more