Don Harrington Discovery Center hosting ‘Wildlife Friendsgiving’ this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend families can go to the Don Harrington Discovery Center for a “Wildlife Friendsgiving”.

They’re partnering with the Wildwest Wildlife Rehabilitation Center so people can meet Peanut the prairie dog, Ophelia the virginia opossum, and Stinky the skunk in a hands on-setting.

Both groups say they wanted to have it this weekend to provide a different memory for families this Thanksgiving season.

“It’s something that a lot of kids may have never experienced or won’t get the chance to experience in the future for Thanksgiving,” said Adyson Brady, marketing director for the Don Harrington Discovery Center. “A lot of times you don’t think about special programming, special things for thanksgiving, but we did, so, it would create a special memory in kids for years to come.”

Families will break into teams to make a special meal for their assigned animal.

They’ll get to pick from a buffet of items not knowing what the animals enjoy eating but staff will provide hints to help out.

“Most people have never pet a skunk before, or an opossum or seen them up close and you just can’t love what you don’t know,” said Stephanie Diaz, Executive Director of the Wildwest Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. “So, by meeting these animals and seeing their purpose in the wild, it just changes opinions and makes people love and respect them more.”

On Sunday the discovery center will share have more activities and fun informational events.

You can find sign-up information here.

