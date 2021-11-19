Crews on scene of building fire in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters are working to put out a fire at an abandoned building in downtown Amarillo this morning.

First responders are battling a blaze at a building on the corner of SW 10th Avenue and S. Van Buren Street.

Officials at the scene say power lines are down in the area.

Early this morning, a large amount of smoke billowed through Amarillo as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Few details are available at this time.

NewsChannel10 crews are at the scene.

