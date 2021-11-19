Go Local
Crews on scene of building fire in downtown Amarillo

By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters are working to put out a fire at an abandoned building in downtown Amarillo this morning.

First responders are battling a blaze at a building on the corner of SW 10th Avenue and S. Van Buren Street.

Officials at the scene say power lines are down in the area.

Early this morning, a large amount of smoke billowed through Amarillo as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Few details are available at this time.

NewsChannel10 crews are at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

