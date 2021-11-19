Go Local
Bushland sweeps Columbus, advancing to second consecutive 3A State Championship game
By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GARLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons (34-5) not only advanced to their second consecutive 3A State Championship game with a win on Thursday, but they also did so by sweeping Columbus 25-16, 25-11 and 25-17.

The Lady Falcons have won five State Championships in program history (2020, 2016, 2013, 2008 and 2007). This season marked Bushland’s third straight trip to the 3A State Semifinals.

Bushland will face Gunter on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Garland at the Curtis Culwell Center for the 3A State Championship.

