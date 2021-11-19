Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Andrews ISD bus involved in major accident on I-20

Texas DPS has confirmed it happened going eastbound at mile marker 179 on I-20.
Andrews bus 2
Andrews bus 2(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE: DPS has confirmed multiple fatalities. We do not have an exact number confirmed at this time.

=======

UPDATE:

From Andrews ISD: “The bus had members of the marching band on board. Administrators are working to serve the needs of our students and their families. We cannot confirm anything else at this time.”

----------------

An Andrews ISD bus was involved in a major accident. Texas DPS has confirmed it happened going eastbound at mile marker 179 on I-20.

According to DPS, a car was headed in the wrong direction on the service road and hit the Andrews bus. DPS is on the way to the scene to investigate.

We do not have any information yet on injuries. We will update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a building fire in downtown Amarillo.
AFD: No one injured in fire at abandoned building in downtown Amarillo
UPDATE CANCEL AMBER ALERT
New Mexico 10-year-old has been located in Potter County
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo physicians say seniors on medicare may be at risk of losing medical services
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Caprock High School String Quartet performs in Beatles vs Stones musical concert this weekend
Thanksgiving
Amarillo Church Outreach provides free thanksgiving meals to over 100 people in need
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Governor Abbott reappoints Amarillo Perry Gilmore to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council
Suspect arrested after Roberts County manhunt