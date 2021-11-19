Amarillo Church Outreach provides free thanksgiving meals to over 100 people in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today in Amarillo over 180 free thanksgiving meals were distributed across the community.

Cornerstone Church Outreach Center is designed to give back to the less fortunate in the greater High Plains area.

The Outreach provides meals for more than 26 thousand people a year. In addition to meals cornerstone provides employment assistance and counseling services.

Volunteers package every meal and help hand them out to individuals and families in need.

The Pastor and Executive Director of Outreach, Joe Kirkwood is excited to serve the community and see how people are impacted by today’s meals.

“By helping these families in need we are enabling them to have that family meal together and to have an opportunity to give thanks to all of the great things that we have in our country,” said Kirkwood.

Every week since 1996 Cornerstone has been giving out free meals, but for the holiday season a turkey will be included in the meal package.

Cornerstone Church and Outreach Center is located on 1111 N Buchanan.

