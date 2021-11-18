Warming up, temporarily

After seeing cooler temperatures post-cold front, we’re looking at yet another chilly morning, but warmer weather looks to be inbound for the weekend. For tonight, temperatures are likely to drop below freezing for much of the area, however not quite as cool as what we saw Thursday morning. Then for the day, winds will pick up out of the southwest, at 10-20 mph, with gusts upwards of 30 possible ushering in warmer air, allowing us to warm up to 66 for a high. However, with the warmer weather, already dry air, and strong winds, fire danger will be a possibility. Temperatures will continue to warm into Saturday, before another front drops us back into the low 60s by Sunday.