Thursday’s Forecast: Very Cold AM, Sunny & Cool PM

Highs for this afternoon
Highs for this afternoon(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures during the morning hours will be bitterly cold into the upper teens and low 20s with wind chill values even colder from 5am and will continue through 10am before we finally start to see some warming. You’ll need the heavy winter gear as you head out the door! This afternoon will be another cool day with highs in the mid 50s with lots of sunshine and light winds from the S at 5-15mph. Overnight, we’ll see another chilly night with temperatures in the low 30s.

