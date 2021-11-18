Tascosa and Amarillo High prepared for tough Region I Area round

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The number 15-ranked Tascosa Rebels and number 23-ranked Amarillo High Sandies have a chance to surpass last season’s playoff push this week in the Region I Area round. Tascosa faces a similar offense this Friday and Amarillo High meets a familiar foe on Saturday.

The Rebels battle Number 24-ranked Burleson Centennial, and it’s a rare matchup between two triple-option offenses. Tascosa faced a similar style earlier this season against Odessa Permian, and the Rebels won that matchup 40-21.

Now Tascosa is without quarterback BT Daniel, and last week head coach Ken Plunk found a way to adjust the Rebels offense against El Paso El Dorado.

”With regards to Major, the versatility is he’s really fast. Really concerned early on. I didn’t want to start slow. I didn’t want him to lose confidence. You know, basically maybe we didn’t make the right decision putting him at quarterback, and then he answered the first play with an 85-yard touchdown,” said Plunk. “He solved that problem for us. Javen Patrick continues to play quarterback and executes and does well. It’s going to take a total team effort moving forward if we are going to keep advancing in the playoffs.”

Tascosa and Burleson Centennial face off for the Area Championship on Friday at 7 p.m. in Wichita Falls at Memorial Stadium. Last season, the Rebels lost in the Area round of playoffs.

The number 23-ranked Amarillo High Sandies face a tough challenge against the number 4-ranked Colleyville Heritage Panthers. The familiar foe has knocked the Sandies out of playoffs after the second round two year in-a-row.

The Panthers are a complete team in all phases of the game, but when Amarillo High plays hard all four quarters they have a chance. The hard work starts up front with the Sandies offensive line full of Division I talent. They’ll be up against a Panthers defense that causes havoc for quarterbacks.

”They set up scores defensively. You know they get after you. Their D-line is in the backfield a lot of the time. They really are. They get after you, but not just defensively setting up scores. They also do it in the kicking game,” said Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High football head coach. “There’s not one aspect. If you’re not on point and sharp that they’re not going to take advantage of and hurt you.”

Amarillo High and Colleyville Heritage kickoff on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Wichita Falls at Memorial Stadium. Last season, the Sandies lost the Area round matchup against the Panthers 44-25.

