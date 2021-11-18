Go Local
Randall focused on stopping Canutillo’s run game in Area Region I

Kickoff set for Friday at 6 p.m. in Andrews
The Randall Raiders have advanced three rounds deep in playoffs the past three seasons under Head Coach Gaylon Selman.
The Randall Raiders have advanced three rounds deep in playoffs the past three seasons under Head Coach Gaylon Selman. Randall returns a veteran offense, including senior quarterback Braxton Burd and two talented receivers. Catch the game live streamed on newschannel10.com on gameday, and replayed on 10too (10.2 and Suddenlink Channel 6) on Saturday.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders are coming off a strong 63-21 Bi-District Championship road win over Fort Worth Wyatt. Up next, the Raiders face the Canutillo Eagles in the Area round of playoffs.

“They’re D-line is big. They play,” said Braxton Burd, Randall senior quarterback. “They’re a good team. It’s going to be a good game. We’re going to have to go out there with the same mentality and just play.

Canutillo (10-1) finished the regular season undefeated in district play. The Raiders have seen this matchup before in 2019, but this time Randall is tasked with slowing down Canutillo’s junior running back and Division I prospect L.J. Martin.

”They’re big and physical up front. They got a great running back, so they’re going to make you stop the run you know,” said Gaylon Selman, Randall football head coach. “Our defense has done a pretty good job of that. They’re a little bit better dynamic I think with the back and some of the things that they do, but I think that our defense will be up for the challenge I hope.”

The Raiders kickoff on Friday at 6 p.m. against the Eagles in Andrews’ Mustang Bowl. Randall won the 2019 matchup 35-14.

