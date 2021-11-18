Clovis starts new construction phase in pipeline project to save drinking water

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clovis is installing a pipe trench on Thornton Street from Manana to Llano Estacado Boulevard.

This is a part of the city’s 12-mile long water pipeline project that started in 2010 to preserve drinkable water from the Ogalalla aquifer, by pumping recycled water to use for outside needs.

“The city of Clovis sits on the edge of the aquifer and it is rapidly depleting,” said Justin Howalt, city manager of Clovis. “We want to make sure that we’re saving our groundwater for potable uses, so human consumption, so the best way to do that is for us to install this reuse system.”

Nearly $16 million is going into this project with funding coming from the City of Clovis and the New Mexico water project fund.

Once the project is complete it will save the city over four million gallons of water a day.

“It’ll come from point user, [then] it’ll come to us, and then we’ll be distributing it to a park or a user and they’ll be using that water on the ground,” said Mark Hill, superintendent at the Clovis wastewater treatment plant.

“We’re gonna use it on our playgrounds with the school system, we’re gonna be utilizing it on our golf course facilities,” said Howalt. “If there is additional water that is not already allocated, we could potentially use it for economic development and industrial uses for the water itself.”

The water is class 1A, the highest quality New Mexico permits reuse of, and the system already saves the city nearly 2.6 million gallons of water a day.

This construction phase will be done on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.