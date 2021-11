DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas & Moore County Chamber of Commerce will host a ‘Candy Cane Lane’ event on Saturday.

The event takes place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Courthouse Square.

Santa will be available for photos during the event, which includes more than 50 vendors.

Area school bands will also perform.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.