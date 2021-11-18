Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for bond surrenders on assault, endangerment charges
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in both Potter and Randall counties are searching for a man wanted for multiple bond surrenders on charges ranging from child abandonment to assault.
Officials said 38-year-old Brandon James Conner is wanted by PCSO for bond surrender for a charge of abandonment and/or endangerment of a child.
He is also wanted by RCSO for two bond surrenders for assault of a family member with a previous conviction.
Conner is described as six-feet-one-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
