Wednesday’s Forecast: Much Colder and Breezy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tuesday saw record breaking heat for a second day in a row but that won’t happen again today as a strong cold front is pushing through the region. Highs this afternoon will be dramatically colder than what we saw yesterday only into the 50s. Winds will be windy from the N at 15-30mph with gusts to 35. Skies will be cloudy at times with some periods of sunshine. Tonight, temperatures are going to drop into the upper teens and 20s with light winds from the NW at 0-10mph and clear skies. You will need the heavy winter coats for Thursday morning...

