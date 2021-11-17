Go Local
‘From Warriors to Wolves’: Canyon ISD school gets new name and mascot

The Canyon ISD board unanimously approved a name and mascot change for Westover Park Junior High School to match the name and mascot of the new West Plains High School opening next school year.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon ISD board unanimously approved a name and mascot change for Westover Park Junior High School to match the name and mascot of the new West Plains High School opening next school year.

Westover Park will be known as West Plains Junior High School and will change its mascot from Warriors to Wolves in August.

The junior high and new high school will act as a feeder program.

“I started hearing for some from the community that they were interested in creating a like, mascot and like named feeder with the high school kind of like what some of the other feeders in Canyon ISD have,” said Brian Lee, principal, Westover Junior High School.

The principal of the new high school says these feeder programs are beneficial.

“With these feeder patterns, you’re developing those small communities within the clusters and that’s, you know, that’s what ultimately drives the culture of a school,” said Eric Gomez, principal, West Plains High School.

By changing the name and mascot it creates a sense of pride and passion for students.

“It’s exciting for a student to come into seventh grade and be able to put on that wolf mascot, that logo and wear that logo, know that for the next six years, they’re going to be a part of the wolf pack,” said Lee.

The school says they do have some work to do ahead of these changes.

“Change some colors, we’re also going to have to order some uniforms and things of that nature, so it goes with the school name and the mascot, so there are some things we’ll have to do inside and outside the building to make the change happen,” said Lee.

Lee says the response to these changes have been positive so far from the staff, the community and even the students.

