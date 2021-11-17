Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

US offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity

By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is making billions of dollars available to drugmakers to scale up domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines in the hopes of building capacity to produce an additional 1 billion shots per year to share with the world.

Under the new initiative, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority is soliciting pharmaceutical companies that have demonstrated the ability to make the more-effective mRNA vaccines to bid for government investment in scaling up their manufacturing abilities. Drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna produce the two U.S.-approved mRNA shots.

The Biden administration believes the boosted capacity of COVID-19 shots will help ease a global shortage of doses, particularly in lower- and middle-income nations, stopping preventable death and limiting the development of potentially new, more dangerous variants of the virus.

The initiative comes as the Biden White House has faced growing pressure at home and abroad over inequity in the global vaccine supply — as the U.S. moves toward approving booster shots for all adults while vulnerable people in poorer nations wait for their first dose of protection.

There are no firm agreements yet with Moderna or Pfizer to take up the U.S. on the investment, but the Biden administration hopes that the enhanced manufacturing capacity, through support for the company’s facilities, equipment, staff or training, will be available by mid-2022 to allow more COVID-19 doses to be shared overseas as well as to prepare for the next public health emergency.

The announcement was previewed Wednesday by an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before the official release. The New York Times first reported on the new initiative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
O'Reily's Auto Parts
Amarillo Police: 1 person with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after shooting at O’Reilly Auto Parts
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo physicians say seniors on medicare may be at risk of losing medical services
Amarillo police warn of scammers claiming to be from Xcel and Atmos Energy
The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic

Latest News

Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
Defenses to begin in trial of 3 men over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
FILE - LeVar Burton stands onstage after being announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Rose...
LeVar Burton to host ‘Trivial Pursuit’ game show in development